Kuwait Amir’s Rep. visits Qatar Amir in Jeddah

Jeddah: Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited, on Saturday, the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in Jeddah. His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Qatari Amir.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relation and various topics of common interest as well as ways to enhance the joint action among the GCC states.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdulwahhab Al-Rasheed, and other senior officials attended the meeting.