Doha: Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in

Qatar on Sunday to attend the 2022 World Cup kickoff.

His Highness the Amir’s Representative was welcomed by Deputy Amir of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Kuwaiti Ambassador in Qatar Khaled Bader Al-Mutairi.