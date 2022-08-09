Kuwait Amir’s Representative heads to Turkiye for Islamic Solidarity Games

Kuwait: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, headed Tuesday to Turkiye to attend the opening of the fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Kuwait will participate in the tournament in the Turkish city of Konya, which will start later in the day and will continue until August 18, with players who will participate in the competitions through games such as swimming, judo, karate, taekwondo, archery, and table tennis.

The tournament, held under the umbrella of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation hosted by Turkiye for the first time, will involve players representing over 50 Islamic countries.

Last year, the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.