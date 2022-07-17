Kuwait Amir’s Representative thanks Saudi King, hails Jeddah summit outcome

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to thank him on the warm reception and hospitality offered to His Highness the Amir Representative and his accompanying delegation during their visit to Saudi Arabia to partake in the Security and Development Summit which was held in Jeddah earlier Saturday. In his cable, His Highness Sheikh Mishal commended the summit’s resolutions which would bolster joint action to serve interests of all the participating countries. He also wished King Salman everlasting wellbeing as well as further progress and welfare for the Kingdom under his wise leadership.

His Highness the Crown Prince also sent a cable to Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to thank him on the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the Saudi Kingdom to partake in the Security and Development Summit which was held in Jeddah. In his cable, His Highness Sheikh Mishal commended the summit’s resolutions which would cement joint action to serve interests of all the participating countries. He also wished the Kingdom and its people more progress and welfare under his wise leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan (GCC+3) have reiterated commitment to expanding strategic partnerships in all domains and envisaged a common vision for a region where peace and prosperity prevail. In a joint statement issued following the Security and Development Summit in Jeddah on Saturday, the leaders underlined the need to take all necessary measures to confront the challenges the region faces.

They urged all countries to adhere to the rules of good neighborliness and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. “The leaders reiterated their condemnation of terrorism.. and reaffirmed their keenness to strengthen efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, prevent the armament and financing of terror groups and confront all activities that threaten the region’s security and stability,” the statement added.

They called on Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and with the region’s countries to keep the Gulf free of mass destruction weapons and preserve regional and international stability and security. The GCC leaders commended US commitment to the security of its partners and its recognition of the region’s central role in connecting the Indo-Pacific with Europe, Africa, and the Americas. On the Middle East conflict, Biden reiterated the US’ commitment to work toward achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East on the basis of the two-state solution. They also voiced the importance of supporting the Palestinian economy and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The leaders voiced determination to strengthen regional cooperation and develop joint projects to achieve sustainable development and confront climate change. They welcomed the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, which Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had announced, and said they look forward to climate conferences – such as the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) – which will be hosted later by Egypt, the UAE and Qatar. – KUNA