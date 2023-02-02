Kuwait and Britain lay groundwork for joint steering group talks

LONDON: Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mansour Al-Otaibi on Wednesday held talks with Britain’s Middle East Affairs Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad, ahead of a joint steering committee meeting in Kuwait later this month.

The talks examined ongoing preparations for a separate Kuwaiti-British ministerial-level meeting slated for March, in addition to efforts aiming to improve bilateral trade and investment ties, according to a Kuwaiti embassy statement. The Kuwaiti diplomat and British minister also exchanged viewpoints on ongoing developments around the world, added the statement. – KUNA