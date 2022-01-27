Kuwait army blood donation drive concludes

KUWAIT: Kuwait Army concluded yesterday a blood donation campaign organized in cooperation with the Kuwait Blood Bank. The campaign, entitled ‘My Blood for Kuwait’, was arranged by the army’s guidance and public relations department and has been ongoing since January 23, 2022. Kuwait Army General staff members were keen to participate in the campaign, which reflects their belief in the importance of blood donation, and out of the army’s national and human duty, the guidance and public relations department said in a statement.

Their participation is also in line with efforts to meet national needs by extending all forms of support to the health ministry and help the central bank by backing up its reserves of various blood groups, the department added. Meanwhile, director of moral guidance and public relations Colonel Mohammad Al-Awadhi said the campaign witnessed large turn out from various land, air and sea units.