Kuwait Army officers to be prosecuted on corruption charges

The Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has referred two Kuwait Army officers, a colonel and lieutenant colonel, to the public prosecution on charges of misappropriation with public funds. This came following investigations prompted by a notification from the deputy prime minister and minister of defense regarding the Eurofighter aircrafts’ deal, which revealed that huge sums of money had been appropriated — much higher than the total value that had been agreed upon in the basic deal, Nazaha said in a statement.