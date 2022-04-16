Kuwait Assembly Speaker stresses necessity to advance support for Palestinian people

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem on Friday stressed the necessity of solidarity with the Palestinian people under occupation and supporting them with any effort, even symbolic, to advance their cause. Ghanem made this call in a series of tweets he posted on his official account on Twitter following the Zionist occupation authorities’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque at dawn Friday and attacking worshipers, which led to injuries and the arrest of others. The parliament speaker said that what is happening in the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque is evidence that the terms struggle, support and solidarity have not died but are keywords articulated to obtain the inherent rights of the Palestinian people.

Ghanem added that what is happening “is a daily and repeated testimony to the downfall of all the arguments and political discourse that prevailed for 30 years and promoted false peace, imaginary coexistence, and the arrangements of the so-called new international order.” He stressed the necessity of “not withholding any effort from our people under occupation, even if it is symbolic, to advance their cause and ours at the level of the entire world, and to affirm our solidarity and support for them on a daily and permanent basis, and to expose the dirty practices of the occupation in all available forums.” The Zionist occupation authorities stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday and attacked the civilians, injuring about 150 people. Around 450 others were arrested in the context of an escalation by the Zionist entity that has continued in the occupied Palestinian territories for days.

Kuwait denounces attack

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Zionist occupation forces’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque. This attack is a dangerous escalation and flagrant violation of international resolutions and charters, the ministry said in a statement, warning that such escalatory acts would foment violence, extremism and undermine regional stability. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community, namely the United Nations Security Council, to shoulder the responsibility of protecting the brotherly Palestinian people, the sanctities and halting the attacks by the occupation forces.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf condemned in strongest terms the Zionist entity’s special forces’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attacks on Muslim worshippers performing the dawn prayer. Hundreds of worshippers were injured or detained by the Israeli forces, which constitutes a serious violation and an unacceptable escalation of the aggressions against the Palestinian people, Dr Hajraf said in a statement. He stressed the need of forcing the Zionist entity into respect for the historical and legal status quo of the occupied holy city of Jerusalem and all sacred sites there, and halting all illegal measures against the Palestinian residents of the city.

Dr Hajraf urged the international community to shoulder its responsibility for protecting the safety of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the lives of worshippers and forcing the Zionist entity into meeting its obligations under the international humanitarian law. Since Friday morning, at least 153 Palestinian worshippers have wounded and 450 others detained during Zionist forces storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Muslims’ third holiest place of worship, according Palestinian medical sources.

Attempts to Judaize Jerusalem

Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit warned against the fallout of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attacks on Muslim worshippers. Denouncing the Zionist aggressions on the Palestinians earlier Friday, Abul-Gheit expressed solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem for their valiant resistance to the attempts to Judaize the holy city. He held the Zionist occupation forces accountable for the serious aggression on the Palestinian people and violating their religious rights during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Zionist entity’s brutalities against worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque since the early morning fall in the framework of provocative acts against the Palestinian residents to evict them from the city and replace them with extremist Jewish settlers, the Secretary General said in a statement. The continuation of such serious attacks risks ignite a serious escalation that could be out of control, Abul-Gheit cautioned. He called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility for protecting the Arab, Muslim identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the religious rights of Palestinians under the relevant provisions of international law.

In the meantime, Arab Parliament Chairman Adel Al-Asoumi condemned the Zionist forces’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking worshippers. Asoumi, in a statement, called for a decisive international stand to stop the hostile Israeli practices against the Palestinians. He condemned the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulting the worshippers in its compound, noting that these attacks are a breach of the simplest human rights, thus the international community must intervene to stop the Zionist entity’s breaches. The occupation Israeli forces have neglected international laws and conventions amid silence by the international community, Asoumi said.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also castigated the Zionist occupation forces’ bursting into Al-Aqsa Mosque and roughing up devotees inside the compound where scores of Palestinians were wounded or apprehended. The OIC said in a statement that the dangerous escalation is tantamount to an aggression on “sentiments of the whole Muslim nation and a blatant breach of international resolutions and charters.”

It held the Zionist occupation authority fully responsible for repercussions of such daily crimes and offensives against the Palestinian people, their territories and sanctities. Moreover, the Islamic organization called on the international community, namely the United Nations Security Council, to seek to end such recurring breaches, protect the Palestinian people, the sacred sites and prevent such attacks that would foment religious strife, extremism and deepen instability in the region. – KUNA