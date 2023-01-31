Kuwait, Australia hail relations, eye more fruitful ties in the year ahead

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Embassy of Australia to Kuwait held a reception Monday on the occasion of Australian National Day. On the sidelines of the ceremony, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Cooperation Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan revealed the ministry of foreign affairs will discuss in March the removal of the names of three Kuwaiti citizens from the Security Council’s counter-terrorism sanctions list, following the ombudsman’s interim report.

With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, Mashaan stated that the ministry is working to develop a charity tracking system, which aims to monitor the funds donated from Kuwait to people in need abroad. The system, which will be launched very soon, is a confirmation of Kuwait’s commitment to verifying the sources of donations as indicated in international laws and regulations governing fund transfers.

Mashaan praised Kuwaiti-Australian relations, which began in 1974. “The bilateral relationship is fruitful and successful between the two countries. We have signed 11 agreements over the years,” he said. “The value of investments amounted to more than $16 billion in the oil and investment sectors.” He added more than 500 Kuwaiti students are currently studying in Australia.

Australia is one of the sources of food security for Kuwait, said Mashaan, recalling the country’s role in securing food stocks during the COVID-19 pandemic and its participation in the international coalition against ISIS. Kuwait also imports livestock from South Africa, he said, meaning there are other alternatives if needed for Australian products, which are abundant in the market except during summertime.

Australian Ambassador to Kuwait Melissa Kelly spoke of the strong relations between the two countries and said she was looking forward to “building ties in the year ahead”. The embassy celebrated the event with an “Australian bush sufra”. Kelly explained that a bush is the term Australians use to refer to the country’s forest landscapes.

“For indigenous Australians, who have a sacred connection to traditional lands, the bush is a source of food and a place to come together and connect. When combined with the concept in Arabic of a sufra or a dining space – it’s all about the coming together of Australian and Kuwaiti culture. A special place to gather friends, share food and connect,” she said.