Kuwait backs GCC stance against “offensive” Netflix content

KUWAIT: Two Kuwaiti state bodies on Wednesday said they support a demand by Gulf Cooperation Council member countries for US streaming giant Netflix to remove content they deem “offensive” and an affront to Islamic social values. Kuwait will “closely monitor” how compliant Netflix will be with the Gulf Cooperation Council’s request, according to a joint statement by the Information Ministry and the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority. Any content seen as “inappropriate” will be strictly banned, the statement warned, saying Netflix risks facing legal action if the demand by Gulf Arab countries is not met.

Source KUNA