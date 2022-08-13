Kuwait backs Saudi effort to safeguard security – FM

Kuwait: The State of Kuwait absolutely stands by Saudi Arabia and supports all measures it may take to safeguard its security and the safety of its people, said the Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

In a press statement, the ministry lauded the efforts of Saudi security agencies to resolutely prevent any bid to undermine the kingdom’s security and stability, including the arrest of a wanted man in Jeddah, who blew himself up, injuring three security men and a resident.

The ministry prayed for a speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.