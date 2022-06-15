Kuwait beachgoers wary of jet skis with summer’s arrival

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: With the arrival of summer, going to the beach to cool down by swimming in the sea is the most popular activity in Kuwait. With the closure of most sea clubs, public beaches are the only remaining option to enjoy swimming. Unfortunately, visitors at most public beaches are annoyed by jet ski riders approaching the beach closely.

Visitors to public beaches from Kuwait Towers till Mangaf have complained of not feeling safe while swimming in the sea due to the threat posed by reckless riders of jet skis. People are especially worried about the safety of their children, who could be hit by a fast-moving jet ski that may not notice them swimming.

According to the law, jet skis and boats are not allowed to approach the coast or beach closer than 200 meters. “Jet skis can only ride up to 2 nautical miles (3,704 meters) from the coast. It’s also forbidden to rent jet skis for riding after sunset, as they are not equipped with marine safety devices and navigational lights,” Acting General Director of the Coastguard Department of the Ministry of Interior Brig Talal Al-Muwanes told Kuwait Times.

Coastguards can penalize those breaking the law. “The minimum fine for approaching the beach is KD 100. Reconciliation may be refused, and the case will be transferred to the misdemeanor investigation department. More serious sanctions can be taken, depending on each case or violation,” he explained.

Jet skis should only be ridden by persons older than 18. “If a violation is committed by a minor, then they can only be sanctioned for driving a jet ski without a license. If the jet ski renting person agrees to rent a jet ski to a minor below 18, then he will be ticketed and his renting license may be suspended. Other violations committed by a renter who has a license will be registered on their name,” Muwanes pointed out.

The coastguard officers conduct daily tours of locations where jet skis gather. “We also receive calls from the public over violations by jet skis, and officers then go to the site. Also, sudden inspections are frequently conducted, and many times violating jets are seized,” concluded Muwanes. People can report any violation by calling 112 or 1880888.