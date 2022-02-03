Kuwait begins vaccinating kids aged 5 to 11

KUWAIT: The ministry of health began administering vaccines against COVID-19 to children aged between five and 11 from yesterday. The ministry had earlier said that based on results of studies and the approval of concerned authorities, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines will be given to this age group. The ministry said it will provide the vaccines to all those who have registered in order to protect and ensure children’s health and safety.

Kuwait yesterday reported 5,990 new COVID-19 cases, in addition to two deaths and 5,101 recoveries. Meanwhile, the number of patients in ICUs increased from 86 on Wednesday to 89 on Thursday. The number of patients hospitalized increased from 486 to 503, while total active cases rose from 54,171 to 55,058. The ratio of daily new cases to new tests reached 18.1 percent, while the rate of recovery remained at 89.8 percent, according to the health ministry’s daily bulletin. – Agencies