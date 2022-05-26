Kuwait, Brazil officials discuss cooperation

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr Mohammad Al-Fares met on Thursday with Brazilian Secretary for Strategic Affairs Admiral Flavio Rocha and the accompanying delegation. According to the Cabinet Secretariat, Dr Al-Fares-also state minister for cabinet affairs-discussed with Rocha during the meeting ways to bolster bilateral relations.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahad Al-Shuraian, Deputy Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and officials from the Foreign Ministry, Kuwait Investment Authority, and state officials were present at the meeting. – KUNA