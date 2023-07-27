Kuwait, Britain share strong historic ties

KUWAIT: Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly affirmed that the Kuwaiti-British relations are historic and strong, hoping to further develop them in the future. In an interview with KUNA on Thursday, on the sidelines of his visit to the country, Cleverly noted that the two countries share 125 years of relations, adding that the celebration of the 70th anniversary of opening the Kuwait Investment Office in London is an example of the strong partnership between Kuwait and the UK.

Meanwhile, Cleverly expressed joy over his meeting with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, where they discussed bilateral ties on all levels. He added that he had also discussed topics of mutual concern with ministers. The UK is committed to defending and protecting Kuwait’s security and stability, said the minister, noting his country’s role in standing side by side with Kuwait during the Iraqi Invasion. The UK’s relations with Kuwait are not only limited to the military and economic fields, but also include health, technology and education, he said.

He said the UK is looking forward to cooperate with Kuwait to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East region, to encourage countries to turn to dialogue instead of political conflicts. Moreover, the British official noted that his country also aims to enhance cooperation with the GCC states, through signing a free trade zone agreement. As for the Palestinian cause, Cleverly said that Kuwait has been continuously supporting Palestine and its people, adding that Kuwait and the UK share the same view on the “two-state” solution, to achieve peace in the region.

Meanwhile, he spoke of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it is similar to what happened to Kuwait in 1990, affirming that the UK is against any violation of the international law. Yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with Cleverly. The UK minister also separately met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment and Acting Minister of Finance Dr Saad Al-Barrak and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Cleverly had visited Qatar on Tuesday before heading to Kuwait and is set to conclude his Middle East tour in Jordan. – KUNA