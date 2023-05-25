Kuwait, Bulgaria to build on fruitful cooperation: Envoy

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Bulgarian Embassy held a ceremony on Wednesday to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Kuwait and the Day of Bulgarian Enlightenment and Culture. Bulgarian Ambassador Dimitar Dimitrov praised the depth of the historical and excellent Bulgarian-Kuwaiti relations. “Over the past 60 years, the two countries and peoples have succeeded in writing a wonderful history and build solid foundations of friendship, trust and mutual respect, until they became role models for relations between countries,” he said.

Dimitrov described the political dialogue between the two countries as positive and constructive, pointing to the two countries’ keenness to continue strengthening it. “We have achieved much through our bilateral cooperation in a large number of areas. The two countries have developed a reliable mechanism for trade and economic cooperation and will continue to develop them by working on projects, along with several new agreements,” he said.

Ambassador Dimitrov pointed out common interest requires enhancing bilateral economic exchange, noting that Bulgaria has a stimulating investment environment and economic climate, a stable financial position, an easy tax system and a qualified workforce, in addition to easy access to European markets.

“The two countries can also build on our achievements in the field of education, as Kuwaiti graduates in the field of medicine from Bulgarian universities are among those who have contributed significantly to the advancement of the health sector in the country, and dozens of Bulgarian students have also developed their skills in the Arabic language at the Language Center at Kuwait University,” he said.

Regarding tourism, Dimitrov said: “Bulgaria is one of the popular and well-known tourist destinations for Kuwaitis. The Bulgarian Black Sea coast is very popular, and its mountain resorts provide excellent opportunities for tourism and recreation in all seasons. Bulgaria is also famous for its warm and mineral waters since ancient times and is a suitable environment for spa tourism.”

The ambassador mentioned culture has a very important presence in bilateral relations with Kuwait and has a fundamental role in developing people-to-people relations. “The first bilateral document concluded between Bulgaria and Kuwait after the establishment of diplomatic relations was the cultural cooperation agreement, where a relatively small and active Bulgarian community was formed in Kuwait. It mostly includes medical staff, doctors, engineers, architects and teachers, where they are our ambassadors here and they have a fundamental role in developing our relationship and strengthening our close friendship,” Dimitrov noted.