Kuwait: Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barak Al-Shetan said on Monday the cabinet has approved the government’s 2022-2026 policy program.

The cabinet has also asked Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid to refer the government program to the National Assembly for further deliberations and then passage, the minister was quoted by the Center for Government Communication as saying in a tweet.