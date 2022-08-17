Kuwait Cabinet holds weekly meeting, announces elections’ law-decrees

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held on Wednesday its weekly meeting at Seif Palace and announced two law-decrees of necessity concerning the parliamentary elections. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Mohammad Al-Fares said that the meeting approved an amendment to law 35/1962 concerning the elections, enabling now voters to use their civil ID cards to cast their ballots. Another amendment was for law 42/2006, adding new areas to the first, second, fourth and fifth constituencies, indicated the minister.

Anjifa will be added to the first constituency. Shuwaikh Industrial Area, Shuwaikh Health Zone, Nahdha, northwest Sulaibikhat and Jaber Al-Ahmad City were added to second constituency. Meanwhile, West Abdullah Al-Mubarak, South Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Al-Oyoun, Al-Naeem, Al-Naseem, Al-Qasr, Taima and Al-Waha will be added to the fourth constituency. Abu Fatira, Al-Masayel, Abu Alhasani, Sabah Al-Ahmad City and Al-Khairan will be under the fifth constituency. The decrees will be forwarded to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for approval.

Minister Fares said that the Cabinet moved to discussed recent developments in the region and the world. The Cabinet expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its efforts to maintain security and peace within its lands. This support came on the background of the recent security operation in Jeddah city to apprehend a wanted individual. The suspect below himself up during the operation leading to the injury of three officers. The Minister also expressed the State of Kuwait’s sorrow over a fire, which erupted in a Church in Egypt, leading to several casualties.

Kuwait offered condolences over those who died in the incident and wished for the swift recovery for those wounded, affirmed Fares. He also noted that the State of Kuwait stood in solidarity with Burkina Faso against the terror attack that occurred in the northern Yatenga province, leaving several dead and injured. The State of Kuwait offered condolences for the families of the victims and wished for the swift recovery for those affected by the heinous attack. – KUNA