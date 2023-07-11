Kuwait Cabinet ratifies 2023-2027 action plan

KUWAIT: The Cabinet on Monday ratified the government’s (2023-2027) action plan. Titled (Correcting The Course: Product-Based Economy And Sustainable Wellbeing), the five-pronged plan breaks down into a number of programs and projects – reflecting the government’s goals based on the state’s developmental plan, noted Deputy Premier Essa Al-Kanderi after the Cabinet’s session.

This would contribute in accelerating pace of achievement, as well as further fruitful cooperation between the executive and legislative branches, pointed out Al-Kanderi, also Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs. The plan is to then be forwarded to the National Assembly. The Cabinet also congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti people and Arab and Muslim nations on the new Islamic year, which would start on Wednesday July 19.

On this occasion, the Cabinet decided that the government bodies would take Wednesday July 19 as a public holiday and Thursday July 20 as a rest day, and they would resume work on Sunday (July 23). The Cabinet also ordered the publication of 100,000 of copies of the Holy Quran translated into the Swedish language to be distributed in Sweden in coordination with the Foreign Ministry.

The move is mean to let people in Sweden get first-hand knowledge about Islam’s Holy Book and the Islamic values and teachings of peace and tolerance as well as to help promote the values of peaceful co-existence between peoples of different faiths and to counter extremism and hatred. – KUNA