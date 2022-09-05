Kuwait Cabinet reviews progress of mega projects

KUWAIT: During its weekly meeting at Al-Seif Palace on Monday under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet reviewed the recommendations of the ministerial committee on mega development projects and the financial affairs. The committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah raised suggestions to remove the obstacles facing the implementation of the mega projects, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Mohammad Abdullatif Al-Fares following the meeting. The Cabinet members reviewed the recommendations of the committee on economic affairs, chaired by Fares, including the proposal of Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid on putting cap on spending in the three fiscal years ahead. They mandated Rushaid to adopt whatever measures he deems proper to on the limits of spending and set the necessary guidelines and regulations for the government agencies in keeping with the state budget. The Minister was also tasked with issuance of circulations regulating the budget appropriations pursuant to the provisions of Act 31 (1978), and the budgetary and auditing rules.

The Cabinet then discussed some suggestions pitched by a public services committee, comprised of various state bodies, over planned initiatives aiming to enhance Kuwait’s food security, referring the matter to the country’s Government Performance Follow-Up Agency. The aforementioned body will be tasked with compiling a special report on these initiatives, which include forming designated storage facilities to boost food security, a plan that requires more coordination among state bodies. Finance Minister Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid then briefed the Cabinet on the existential financial challenges facing Kuwait, all of which require a raft of reforms to usher in financial stability, he underlined, while his ministry’s efforts to address the matter were praised by the Cabinet. The talks then turned to current happenings around the world, mainly a recent spate of terrorist attacks in a number of countries, including a deadly attack targeting a food convoy in Somalia and a bomb blast that ripped through a mosque in western Afghanistan, both of which left scores of people dead or injured. The cabinet strongly condemned these incidents, in addition to an assassination attempt on Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, saying Kuwait backs global efforts to root out the scourge of terrorism.