Kuwait calls for enhancing cooperation against terror

NEW DELHI: Kuwait has urged for wider cooperation among member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) against drugs and alike scourges. The Kuwaiti stance was expressed by the Kuwaiti Ambassador to India during his participation in the international SCO conference, held in the Indian capital on March 23-24.

The organization has substantially contributed to achieving peace, stability and developing member states, said Jassem Ibrahim Al-Najem, addressing a session, themed, “restoring contact for stability: Ensuring re-establishment of the Eurasia safely.” He affirmed need for collective action to enhance “the spirit of cooperation in the Shanghai organization and preserve security and stability in the Eurasia region,” through fighting terrorism, illegal drugs’ trade, money laundering and cross-border crimes.

He noted that GCC countries’ joining as dialogue partners in SCO “affirms the organization’s mounting significance,” adding that the move would enable the organization to play a greater role in enhancing pan-Asian cooperation. Ambassador Al-Najem underlined Kuwait’s role in combating terrorist groups, through the international coalition for fighting militant groups and support for the Afghan people.

The Kuwaiti embassy first secretary, Khaled Ahmad Al-Askar, took part in the conference. The SCO, founded in Shanghai on June 15, 2001, groups Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and India, in addition to four countries in the capacity as observers: Afghanistan, Iran, Belorussia and Mongolia. It aims at building a multi-polar global order that advocates international laws and nations’ mutual respect.

