Kuwait calls for limiting use of veto at UNSC

New York: The State of Kuwait affirmed the necessity of limiting the use of the right of Veto, urging for using it responsibly rather than abusing it.

A statement relayed by first secretary Fahad Haji to the UN’s general assembly, added that Kuwait had joined a number of countries in what is called the veto initiative.

The veto initiative, ratified a year ago on the 26th of April, 2022, stipulates that “its President shall convene a formal meeting within 10 working days of the casting of a veto by one or more permanent members of the UNSC and hold a debate on the situation as to which the veto was cast.” As an Arab nation, clarified Haji, Kuwait had suffered for decades the abuse of the veto right, and its dimensions and ramifications.

A year after its ratification, the initiative contributed significantly to bolstering accountability and transparency in the UN’s bodies, commented Haji.

This initiative, he illustrated, granted member states the opportunities to voice perspectives and engage in constructive debates.

He further added that this is but one of many initiatives Kuwait supports concerning the veto right as it is a signee of the code of conduct, which vows to guard draft resolutions countering crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes from objections.

The Kuwaiti representative asserted that the exceptional privilege of veto is a responsibility first and foremost.