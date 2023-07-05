Kuwait calls for ramping up efforts to fight Islamophobia

BAKU: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed the delegation of the state of Kuwait participating in the the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement held on Wednesday in the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku. The meeting, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan by virtue of its current chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, is being held under the title (the Non-Aligned Movement is united and resolute in the face of emerging challenges).

It’s aimed at enhancing consultation and coordination among member states on various emerging issues and challenges at the international and regional levels. “Our peoples are exhausted by instability, disasters and conflicts resulting in tragedies and disappointments. They are now looking forward to a better future where they can breathe the air of freedom, peace and dignity … Today, more than ever before, it is imperative for us to exert every effort, mobilize energies and intensify work to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of our countries and the whole world to create a solid environment that will enable us together to face all the challenges of development, security and peace,” said Sheikh Salem in his speech.

He called on member states not to abandon their quest to achieve “a just and comprehensive peace” for Palestinians. “This will not happen as long as (the Zionist entity) remains the occupying power and continues to build settlements, confiscate land, demolish houses and displace Palestinians from their lands,” he said. Sheikh Salem also touched on the situation on Sudan, stressing Kuwait’s relentless efforts in ensuring its stability.

He also emphasized the importance of “concerted international efforts” to combat Islamophobia and curb hate speech, “especially with the increasing series of patterns of hatred and incitement against Muslims, the latest of which was the extremist’s burning of the Holy Quran.” “We reiterate the strong condemnation and condemnation of the state of Kuwait for these jarring acts. We demand that the perpetrators be held accountable and that they not be repeated in the future. We also call on the international community to adopt international laws criminalizing the defamation of religions and beliefs,” said Sheikh Salem.