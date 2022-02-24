Kuwait celebrates

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received a congratulatory cable marking the 61st National Day and 31st anniversary of Liberation Day from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated His Highness the Amir and affirmed loyalty to the beloved homeland, praying to His Almighty Allah to protect and preserve Kuwait under the wise leadership, whom he wished and prayed for long lasting health.

In return, His Highness the Amir expressed his appreciation and sincere sentiments from his Highness the Crown Prince, wishing him more success and long-lasting health. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received cables of congratulations from GCC and Arab countries’ leaders on the National Day and Liberation Day anniversaries.

His Highness the Amir sent cables of gratitude in return, expressing his appreciation, wishing continued health to the leaders, further prosperity and growth to the brotherly countries. — KUNA