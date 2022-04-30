Kuwait charity societies continue philanthropic activities

KUWAIT: Kuwait charity societies continued their philanthropic activities in the last days of holy month of Ramadan, helping the needy in and outside Kuwait as Eid Al-Fitr is few days away. Charity societies distributed food baskets in Tunisia, Palestine and Yemen as well as clothes for families in Yemen. The international charitable society for development distributed 200 food baskets in two suburbs in Kairouan, Tunisia, while Al-Quraan and Al-Sunna society distributed food baskets for 94 families in the West Bank city of Qalqilia who were suffering from deteriorating living conditions. In Yemen, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) gave out 2,418 food parcels to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in four governorates in Yemen as part of “Kuwait by your side” campaign, which continues for eighth year running.

“The relief effort targets needy families in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, Ma’reb and Hadhramaut,” said KRCS Director General Abdulrahman Al-Aoun. “It aims to alleviate the suffering of IDPs in the holy month of Ramadan,” he said, affirming KRCS resolve to continue the aid campaign in collaboration with the Yemeni local authorities and partners. Tareq Luqman, director general of Estijabah Foundation, expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti aid agencies for the limitless support to the Yemeni people. The Kuwaiti assistance will help improve living conditions of the Yemeni people who bore the brunt of the protracted conflict, he noted.

Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) also gave out 4,832 food baskets to IDPs in four governorates in Yemen as part of the campaign “Kuwait by Your Side.” The new relief effort was launched at a ceremony in Taiz in the presence of Nabil Jamel, director general of the Taiz office of the Yemeni Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation, and Deputy Director of KSR’s office in Yemen Adel Ba’eshn. The Yemeni official expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s assistance to the Yemenis displaced by the conflict. “The State of Kuwait continues contributing to the realization of food security for vulnerable people and alleviating their suffering over the past years,” Jamel said in a statement during the ceremony. These assistance in Yemen is only part of many humanitarian aid distributed to people in many areas in the conflict-ridden nation. A foundation stone was placed for a health center named after Adnan Al-Ojan to serve 15,000 people in area of Damoun, Hadhramawt. The center will include casualty, minor surgery section, vaccination room, a laboratory, pharmacy, x-ray, toilets and doctors’ rooms.

Eid clothes

With advent of Eid Al-fitr, KRCS distributed new clothes for 600 children in the Yemeni governorates of Hadhramawt, Aden, Taiz and Ma’reb. In New Delhi, Kuwait embassy to India organized an Iftar meal by distributing more than 2,200 food baskets for Indian families. Kuwait Ambassador to India said the Iftar project this year was the largest compared with previous years, as the embassy supervised distribution of around 42 tons of food supplies even during the COVID-19.

Locally, KRCS announced distribution of 1,070 vouchers worth KD 50 per voucher to needy families on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. Director of KRCS’ Public Relations and Media Department Khaled Al-Zaid told KUNA vouchers were distributed to needy families in Kuwait approved by KRCS, in order to help them. The recipients will buy clothes from shops designated to cover the needs of children, orphans and the elderly, he added. KRCS will not stop helping the poor and will provide health, relief along with educational support for them, as KRCS has been distributing humanitarian aid to needy families throughout the year, with the distribution of vouchers as part of the help provided by the association annually, he explained.

Meanwhile, KRCS signed an agreement to establish a disaster relief and response center in Antalya, Turkey, with a generous donation from Kuwait Finance House (KFH). On the sideline of the agreement signing ceremony, KRCS Deputy Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi said the center would address emergencies such as the recent fires, which plagued Turkish forests. He expressed gratitude towards KFH for its donation, saying that it reflected the generous spirit of the Kuwaiti people. On his part, Head of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) Yunus Sezer lauded the KRCS and KFH for their contributions, affirming that the State of Kuwait had a tremendous record of accomplishment when it came to humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. – KUNA