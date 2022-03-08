Kuwait chief lawmaker lauds women’s “integral role” towards development

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s top lawmaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem on Wednesday heaped praise on his female compatriots for the “integral role” they play towards national development, saying his country’s history is dotted with their accomplishments. Against the backdrop of the annual International Women’s Day, he called on the country’s legislative and executive powers to give women more opportunities to showcase their capabilities. Despite the plethora of achievements they have already made, women can still contribute more towards national development plans, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Urban Development Mubarak Al-Arou expressed yesterday his appreciation to Kuwaiti women for their effective role in social development. Arou said in a statement on the International Women’s Day that Kuwaiti women proved, through history and their continuous achievements, their importance to the society in various cultural, economic and political fields.

He also reaffirmed Kuwait’s support to women through the government’s work program for the 16th legislative term (2021/2022-2024-2025) which focused on three initiatives that aim to support women and provide them with opportunities in entrepreneurship. Arou noted that they also adopted many other initiatives that aim to train women and develop their skills to have a part in Kuwait New Vision 2035.

In other news, Speaker Ghanem yesterday received a delegation of the Parliamentarians for Al-Quds Association headed by Yemeni MP Sheikh Hamid al-Ahmar, currently on an official visit to Kuwait. The two sides dealt, during the meeting held at the speaker’s bureau, with a host of issues related to the Palestinian cause, necessity of intensifying parliamentarians’ efforts at various parliamentary quarters in support of the brothers in Palestine. The meeting was attended by the supervisor of the Kuwaiti National assembly and member of the association executive board, MP Osama Al-Shaheen. – KUNA