Kuwait Civil Aviation: Total of 542,161 passengers expected during Eid holiday

Kuwait: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated Thursday that departures and arrivals to and from Kuwait International Airport during Eid Al-Adha holiday, between July 7 and July 16, will be around 542,161 passengers.

General Director, Yousef Al-Fouzan, stated to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that total of flights during said period will be around 3,484 flights.

He explained that total of arriving flights carrying 285,155 passengers will reach 1,737 flight whereas departing flights, carrying 257,006 passengers will amount to 1,747 flight.

Al-Fouzan indicated that most sought after destinations are Cairo, Dubai, Istanbul, Doha and Jeddah.

He further affirmed the directorate’s readiness for Eid holiday and summer season, commending the cooperation of other government bodies.