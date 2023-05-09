Kuwait Club crowned champions

By Chidi Emmanuel

KUWAIT: Kuwait Sports Club were crowned champions of His Highness the Amir Cup for the 16th time in history after defeating holders Kazma 3-0 in the final of the 2022-2023 season. The match was held on Tuesday at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. With the match being goalless until fulltime, Kuwait scored three goals in extra time. Kazma and Kuwait met again 16 days after the Premier League Championship round match, which Kuwait won 4-1.

Kazma and Kuwait have met five times since October 2022. Two matches ended in a draw while Kuwait won thrice. Kazma scored four goals in these five head-to-head matches in total, while Kuwait scored nine. The Amir Cup is a professional football cup in Kuwait for men. There are overall 16 teams that compete for the title every year between January and May. The teams that hold the most titles are Qadsiya, Arabi and Kuwait.

Amir Cup is a Kuwaiti football competition created in 1962. It is the last football competition held in the Kuwaiti football season. It is considered the most valuable cup. Al Arabi SC is the only team to go to the final 11 consecutive times since 1962 up to 1972 – holding the record. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent congratulatory message to the winners.