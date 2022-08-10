Kuwait commences fundraising for Gazans

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) on Wednesday launched a fundraising campaign as a sign of support and solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip against Zionist entity’s aggressions. “The campaign is meant to help people in the Gaza Strip and to ease out their distress triggered by recurrent Zionist entity’s aggressions,” KRCS Board Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said.

The initiative, which is part of Kuwait’s national and humanitarian duty towards the Palestinian people, would help provide relief, medical and fuel requirements for Gaza hospitals, Sayer pointed out. The Kuwaiti relief endeavor comes amid awfully difficult conditions experienced by the Palestinian people, especially Gazans, as a result of surging Zionist entity’s attacks on Palestinian territories, the charity chief added. – KUNA