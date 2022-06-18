Kuwait committed to Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities

NEW YORK: Kuwait has renewed its commitment to promote the rights of persons with disabilities and ensure their full and comprehensive integration into societies, in accordance with the 2030 UN sustainable development goals. This came during a speech delivered by the Director of the Public Services Department at the Public Authority for Disability Affairs Al-Khansa Al-Husseini on Saturday, during the 15th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

She said she shares the international community’s welcome and satisfaction with the remarkable improvement and progress in the inclusion of persons with disabilities in societies and the enhancement of their rights and abilities to access services and information since the adoption of the convention in 2006. She cited international reports as showing that there is still more to do at the national, regional and international levels in order to improve the conditions of people with disabilities and to ensure their greater and effective participation in life activities.

The Kuwaiti diplomat indicated that this comes through empowering them in various fields, providing them with the necessary care and harnessing the technology for them. She noted that Kuwait has coordinated to allow rehabilitation centers and institutions and schools for people with disabilities to receive students and attend in person or teach remotely under strict precautionary health measures. – KUNA