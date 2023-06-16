Kuwait committed to protect disabled persons’ rights

New York: Kuwait affirmed commitment to protect the rights of disabled people and allow them to become an important part of society.

The remakrs came during a speech by director general of the Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA) Dr. Bibi Al-Omairi, in the 16th conference of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, in New York late Thursday.

Kuwait believes in enabling disabled people to play an effective role in society, socially and politically, thus joining the convention on 14 February, 2013.

PADA is working on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, as part of the Kuwait Vision 2035 and the authority’s 2020-2025 strategy on the rights of disabled people.

One of PADA’s most important achievements is training persons with disability in different jobs through multiple workshops, she said.

The authority also supports 10 institutions and training centers that serve disabled persons from the age of six years to 45, providing rehabilitation and therapy services, she noted.

Al-Omairi also said that PADA launched the “partners in their employment” campaign since 2018, in cooperation with different organizations, adding that four groups have graduated from the programs, the last one being in this month.

The authority provides an educational support to about 10,000 students through a number of nurseries and schools, she said.