Kuwait condemns, denounces terror attack in northern Burkina Faso

Kuwait: The State of Kuwait condemned and denounced on Friday the terror attack, which occurred in Yatenga province, northern Burkina Faso, leading to several casualties, said a Foreign Ministry statement on Friday.

The statement reiterated Kuwait’s unwavering position against violence and terrorism, renewing calls to bolster international efforts to rid the world and humanity of this belligerent threat.

The statement reflected the State of Kuwait’s sincere condolences to the families of the victims and also wishes of swift recovery for those wounded in the attack.