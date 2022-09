Kuwait: The State of Kuwait expressed on Sunday Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the recent terror attack targeting busses in Mogadishu, Somalia, which led to several casualties.

In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry denounced this heinous incident, reiterating Kuwait’s principled and unwavering stance against violence and terrorism.

The Ministry expressed sincere condolences to the Somali government and people as well as wishes of swift recovery for those wounded in the attack.