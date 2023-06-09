Kuwait condemns knife attack in France

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday voiced condemnation and denunciation of the knife attack that targeted a number of people, in Annecy town, southeast France on Thursday.

The ministry reiterated in a press release Kuwait’s stance that opposes all forms of violence and criminal acts that run counter to all religious and human values.

The ministry, further, expressed Kuwait’s sympathy and solidarity with France’s leadership, government and people as well as the victims’ families, while wishing a swift recovery of the injured.