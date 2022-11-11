Kuwait condemns terrorist Houthi attack in Yemeni Qena commercial port

Kuwait: Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry expressed Friday its condemnation on the terrorist attack that was carried out by Houthi militia and targeted Qena commercial port in the Yemeni Shabwah governorate.

In a statement, the ministry noted that this attack, which comes as a continuation of violations committed by the Houthi militia in its infringement on civilian facilities, constitutes a threat to maritime traffic and global trade, and a violation of international covenants, which confirms the importance of the international community rushing to move to stop these attacks and put an end to them.

The ministry stressed on its support of international efforts in its quest to extend the armistice, paving the way for a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis according to previously signed accords.