KUWAIT: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the decision taken by the Zionist occupying authorities to allow the re-settlement of areas in the northern West Bank. The ministry affirmed Kuwait’s complete rejection of this unjust decision, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and UN resolutions, including Security Council Resolution No 2334, which would contribute to undermining regional and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and peace.

The ministry reiterated Kuwait’s demand to the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and put pressure on the occupation authorities to reverse their settlement decisions contrary to laws and resolutions International. The Arab Parliament Arab Parliament also condemned the approval by the Zionist parliament (Knesset) of a draft law allowing the return to four settlements from which the occupation forces withdrew in the northern occupied West Bank as part of the disengagement plan unilaterally implemented by the occupation in 2005.

In a statement, the parliament described this move as a “provocative step that undermines the efforts of peace,” explaining that the step represents a serious violation of international humanitarian law and will hinder the efforts to prevent escalation – and repudiate the agreements and understandings signed recently between the Palestinian and Zionist sides at the meetings in Aqaba and Sharm El-Sheikh to prevent escalation before the holy month of Ramadan.

He warned of the danger of the continuous and systematic escalation against Palestinians which was triggered led by the far-right Zionist national security minister. He pointed to the serious consequences of Zionist escalation, which contributes to fueling the conflict and the explosion of the situation in a way that no one will be able to control. The Arab Parliament called for effective international pressure to stop Zionists from taking unilateral measures.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of worshippers attended prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the first in the holy month of Ramadan, AFP correspondents said, amid heightened tensions in the region. Authorities said the prayers at Islam’s third holiest site passed peacefully despite concerns over a recent surge in violence.

The mosque compound in the annexed Old City of east Jerusalem has previously seen clashes and violence between Palestinians and Zionist, particularly during Ramadan. Azzam Al-Khatib, head of the Jordanian Waqf Islamic affairs council which administers the compound, told AFP “the prayers went peacefully and everything went well.” Zionist officials estimated the number of worshippers at more than 80,000 while the Waqf said 100,000 had attended the afternoon prayer.

Zionist police said it had deployed 2,300 officers across the city for the day. A massive crowd streamed through the Bab Al-Silsilah entrance to the compound with prayer mats in hand, an AFP correspondent said, while some posed for photos in front of the iconic golden Dome of the Rock. The holy Muslim site is built on top of what Jews call the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site. – Agencies