Kuwait congratulates women in diplomacy on their int’l day

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah congratulated Sunday Kuwaiti women diplomats on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. This came in response to the United Nation’s General Assembly decision to name June 24 the International Day for Women in Diplomacy, in recognition of the pivotal role of women in bolstering international cooperation and cementing principles of peace and security. The foreign minister also conveyed Kuwait’s leadership praise of the role of Kuwaiti women in diplomacy, expressing pride in their efforts and valuable contributions to Kuwait’s foreign policy.

In other news, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem. His Highness the Crown Prince also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness Crown Prince held a reception for Chairman of the Board of Trustees at the American University of the Middle East (AUM) Fahad Ibrahim Al-Othman. The reception came to celebrate AUM’s QS ranking as the best university in Kuwait for the second year in a row. His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated AUM on this achievement, wishing the university more success in the future. – KUNA