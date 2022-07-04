Kuwait Consulate working round the clock to serve pilgrims

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Consul General to Jeddah Wael Al-Enezi affirmed Monday that the consulate and all its members are working round the clock to better serve Kuwaiti pilgrims, as per directives of Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah and his deputy Majdi Al-Dhafeeri. Consul Al-Enezi, while speaking to the press, hailed the work of the Kuwaiti Hajj Mission, saying that the consulate is working in cooperation with them to facilitate and ensure a smooth sailing process for pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals with ease and comfort. He explained that the consulate split into teams, one in the airport to receive the pilgrims, another team working with the mission, as well as an emergency team working 24/7 and can be reached at 00966535571133.

Enezi hailed the magnanimous efforts of Saudi Arabia across all fields, including health, logistics, security, and services. He pointed out the “Makkah Road” initiative, which is concerned with facilitating entry into Saudi Arabia and readying terminals to receive pilgrims exclusively, as well as the “No Luggage Hajj” initiative, which works on transporting pilgrims’ luggage from airport to place of residence.

The kingdom prepared 18 hospitals with a capacity of 3,700 beds and supported by 171 health centers. It also provided more than 16,000 buses transporting 790,000 pilgrims, in addition to Mashaer Train transporting 210,000 pilgrims, and prepared 35 trains transporting 417 passengers between Makkah and Jeddah, making 30 trips per day. Presidency of the two holy mosques is providing more than 8,000 regular and electric wagons for pilgrims as well as 11 robots to sanitize and disinfect the mosques. Enezi commended Saudi Arabia for its ongoing progress as it continuously works on developmental projects and infrastructure improvements. – KUNA