Kuwait continues sending relief to people in need

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti charities continued extending a hand of mercy for stricken nations and communities throughout the globe. The delight inspired by marking Kuwait’s national days is doubled with the relief efforts, bringing a measure of joy for the impoverished across the world. The Kuwaiti charities and relief associations have been heeding guidelines by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to aid peoples in need wherever possible.

Dhari Al-Buaijan, the director general of Al-Salam humanitarian society, said the association dispatched 400 truckloads of humanitarian supplies to the refugees and displaced from Syria and Yemen. In remarks to the press, on sidelines of concluding the eighth edition of the humanitarian campaign “Kuwait’s trucks 2022,” he disclosed that total aid value provided by the society reached as high as KD 1.439,491 (approximately $4.759,434). The campaign, organized in coordination with the ministries of foreign and social affairs, benefited thousands of refugees, many faced difficulties in coping with the winter conditions and ramifications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Kuwaiti assistance supplies, Buaijan added, reached, in the latest phase of the campaign that kicked off in 2016, up to 2,000 refugee camps. Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah Al-Maatouq, Chairperson of the International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) and Special Advisor of the United Nations Secretary General, lauded Al-Salam society, noting that in its first efforts, it had dispatched 100 truckloads of relief supplies. And in the next year, it sent out 317 of such lorries abroad. “Today, they have dispatched 400 truckloads of supplies and there is a desire to increase the number of such convoys heading toward Syrian and Yemen,” he added.

The IICO distributed food, dwelling items and clothes to 340 war-stricken families in Yemen’s governorate of Taiz, as part of the seven-year-old campaign ‘Kuwait by your side.’ The Yemeni society, Al-Hekma, that carried out the project, said in a statement that the program ‘the winter warmness,’ covered distribution of food packages, blankets and various clothes, particularly for those living in very cold regions during the winter. Abdulrahman Shamsan, in charge of the society branch in Taiz, expressed deep gratitude for the Kuwaiti support for the Yemeni people. For its part, the Kuwaiti Sheikh Abdullah Nouri Charity (SANC) opened a school in the province of Hadramout in eastern Yemen, also as part of ‘Kuwait by your side’ campaign.

Meanwhile, the general director of Al-Mukalla local administration, Saleh Al-Omari, thanked Kuwait during the school inauguration for helping the young Yemenis attain education. Moreover, the Kuwaiti association established another school, for girls, in the same region. In Ramallah, the West Bank, the Kuwaiti charity, Insan, granted aid, namely supplies necessary for the winter season to families. Kuwait is celebrating the liberation and independence days later this month. The occasions have inspired joy among the people of the country, public places of which have decorated with national flags and figures depicting the occasions. – KUNA