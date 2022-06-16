Kuwait coping up with rapid developments on protecting consumers

CAIRO: Kuwait is keeping pace with the quick happenings related to consumer protection, a Kuwaiti official said on Wednesday. Faisal Al-Ansari, head of the Department of Technical Authority for Commodity Supervision in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, made the statement to KUNA, on the sideline of a meeting on protecting consumer in the Arab countries. Kuwait has laws and legislations used in this matter during the COVID-19 pandemic to face growing prices, he added.

Kuwait and GCC states are coordinating with the Arab countries to set regulations regarding e-trade through protecting Kuwait, Gulf and Arab consumers, he elaborated. There is a consensus amongst the Arabs to launch a platform and a database pertaining to protecting consumers, he said. “A guideline of consumer protection has been approved within the framework of the major Arab free zone,” he stated. Meanwhile, Bahjat Abu El-Nasr, head of the economic integration department at the Arab League, said a team of experts and specialists discuss on how to implement an action plan for the next period. – KUNA