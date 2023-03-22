Kuwait Crown Prince exchanges Ramadan greetings with local officials

Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday greetings on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan from several local officials and figures.

Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim, chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables expressing sincere wishes of a joyous month of Ramadan towards His Highness the Crown Prince.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent reply cables to the officials, wishing them and the country’s leadership under His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah a joyful and blessed Month of Ramadan.