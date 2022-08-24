Kuwait Crown Prince: Kuwaiti crucial diplomatic role earns global community’s respect

Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed on Wednesday that the State of Kuwait’s crucial diplomatic role regionally and internationally had earned the trust and respect of the global community.

This came in a speech by His Highness the Crown Prince during a reception at Bayan Palace, which included Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and newly appointed Kuwaiti diplomats.

The list of diplomats included: – Ziad Al-Mashan, Ambassador to Libya.

– Salah Al-Haddad, Ambassador to Mexico.

– Adel Al-Amir, Ambassador to Senegal.

– Emad Al-Kharaz, General Consul to the Mumbai city, India.

– Abdullah Al-Kharafi, Ambassador to Cyprus.

– Thaher Al-Khurainj, Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

– Sami Al-Zamanan, Ambassador to Japan.

– Adel Al-Adgham, Ambassador to Cuba.

– Abduallah Al-Turki, General Consul to the city of Guangzhou, China.

– Mohammad Al-Hajri, Ambassador to Oman.

– Mohammad Al-Mutairi, General Consul to the city of Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

– Nayef Al-Otaibi, Ambassador to Ethiopia.

The diplomats took oath in front of His Highness the Crown Prince during the reception.

In his speech to the diplomats, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad congratulated them on their new posts and encouraged them to serve their country well under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He called on them to represent their country to the best of their abilities in their respective posts.

His Highness the Crown Prince said that the regional and international challenges required vigilance on part of Kuwaiti diplomats who should address such challenges with wisdom and clarity.

Not only do ambassadors and diplomats represent the leadership of Kuwait, but they also serve the Kuwaiti people abroad and this is their main mission, His Highness the Crown Prince reiterated.

He concluded his speech with wishes of success and welfare for all those embarking on their mission to represent the Kuwaiti leadership and people in regional and international arenas.

On his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah delivered a speech congratulating the diplomats on assuming their posts, saying that His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had put their trust in the appointed diplomats.

The leadership’s expectations are high of the newly appointed officials and they would surely live up to those expectations, he added.

Senior officials of the state attended the ceremony.