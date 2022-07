Kuwait Crown Prince leaves for Saudi Arabia for Jeddah Summit

Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation, on Saturday headed to Saudi Arabia to attend Jeddah Security and Development Summit gathering GCC countries, the US, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

His Highness the Crown Prince was seen off at the airport by National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Mohammad Abdulatif Al-Fares, Acting Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Dr Adel Taleb Al-Tabtabai and other state officials.

His Highness the Crown Prince’s accompanying delegation comprises Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdulwahab Mohammad Al-Rushaid and senior officials of His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan. –KUNA