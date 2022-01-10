Kuwait Crown Prince meets former Interior Minister

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and former Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince praised Sheikh Thamer’s sincere and efficient performance of duties, appreciating his efforts in serving the country during his post. He wished him continued progress and success.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable yesterday to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq, congratulating him on the second anniversary of his throne ascension. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also sent similar cables.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation yesterday to Mohammad Al-Halbousi on his reelection as speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem had sent a cable of congratulation to Halbousi on Sunday, in which he commended his “balanced and exemplary” performance during his past term in speakership, expressing hope for success in his new tenure. He also voiced hope for closer parliamentary cooperation with Iraq at regional and international forums in order to serve the common interests of both countries.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a condolences cable to the US President Joe Biden. His Highness the Amir expressed sorrow over the victims of the fire, which erupted in one of New York City’s buildings, and wished the injured a fast recovery. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. — KUNA