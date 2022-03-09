Kuwait Crown Prince receives Bahraini parliament speaker

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and visiting Speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives Fawzia Zainal. Head of the accompanying mission of honor MP Mubarak Al-Ajmi, His Highness the Crown Prince’s Office Director Retired General Jamal Mohammad Al-Dhiab and His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Secretary of Foreign Affairs Mazin Al-Essa, were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the visiting Saudi Telecom Company (stc) Chairman Prince Mohammad bin Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Al-Saud, and Saudi and Kuwaiti telecommunication companies’ boards of directors. During the meeting, they presented His Highness the Crown Prince with the lock and key of the holy Kaaba. The meeting was also attended by His Highness the Crown Prince’s Diwan Chief Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Chief Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel and His Highness the Crown Prince’s Office Director Retired General Jamal Mohammad Al-Dhiab.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also welcomed the visiting Saudi Telecom Company Chairman Prince Mohammad bin Khaled Al-Saud and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace. His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Chief Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel was present at the meeting. – KUNA