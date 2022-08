Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Wednesday former National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received Chairman of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Al-Sager at Bayan Palace.

His Highness the Crown Prince then received Chairman of the Audit Bureau Faisal Fahd Mohammad Al-Shaya.