Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday Head of the Audit Bureau in Saudi Arabia Dr. Hussam Al-Angari and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his official visit to the country.

The meeting was attended by the Head of the Court of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Head of the Audit Bureau Faisal Al-Shayaa and other senior officials.