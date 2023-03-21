Kuwait Crown Prince receives letters addressed to the Amir

Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace a response message addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, discussing bilateral relations and historical ties between both countries.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan Bin Saad handed the message.

He also received a handwritten letter from President of Iraq Abdulatif Rashid addressed to the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah discussing ways to strength the bilateral relation between both countries in various fields.

Iraq’s ambassador to Kuwait Al-Monhal Al-Safi handed the letter. The meeting was attended by the Crown Prince Diwan chief Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affair Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Director of the Crown Prince Office Jamal Al-Thiyab and Secretary of the Crown Prince Diwan Foreign Affairs Office Mazen Al-Eisa.