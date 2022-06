Kuwait: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a written message from Chairman of the Presidential Council of Yemen Dr Rashad Mohammad Al-Alimi, related to strengthening the bilateral relations.

The message was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah when he received this morning the Ambassador of Yemen in the country, Dr Ali Mansour bin Safaa.