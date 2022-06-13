Kuwait Crown Prince receives Municipal Council members

KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace Monday Minister of Municipal Affairs and State Minister for Communications and Information Technology Dr Rana Al-Fares. Minister Fares presented His Highness the Crown Prince with Head of Municipal Council Abdullah Al-Mehri and the newly elected and appointed Municipal Council members. His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated them and encouraged them to put forth more efforts and work to achieve further development, wishing them success in their endeavors. – KUNA